Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of LHC Group worth $15,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average is $205.18. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

