Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,071,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $346.30 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

