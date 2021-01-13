Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Proofpoint worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 40.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.89.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

