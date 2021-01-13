Scout Investments Inc. Sells 106,280 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,280 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of FTI Consulting worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCN opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

