Scout Investments Inc. Sells 110,531 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,531 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE CMS opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

