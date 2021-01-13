Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Garmin worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 87.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Garmin by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $123.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.