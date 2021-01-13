Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of The Boston Beer worth $14,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 10,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.42, for a total transaction of $10,515,594.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,352,529. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $918.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $874.23.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAM. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $909.27.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.