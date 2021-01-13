Scout Investments Inc. Sells 186,578 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,578 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.40% of ONE Gas worth $16,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ONE Gas by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $548,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OGS opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

