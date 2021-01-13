Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.62% of Agree Realty worth $22,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

ADC opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

