Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,427 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lamb Weston worth $19,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.69. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

