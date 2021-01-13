Scout Investments Inc. Sells 359,679 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 359,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $21,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PHM stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

