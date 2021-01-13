Scout Investments Inc. Sells 41,627 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,627 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $94.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

