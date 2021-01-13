Scout Investments Inc. Sells 43,377 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,377 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Bancolombia worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,921,000 after buying an additional 254,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after acquiring an additional 765,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period.

NYSE CIB opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

