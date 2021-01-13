Scout Investments Inc. Sells 47,093 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,093 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK stock opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

