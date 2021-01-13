Scout Investments Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Universal Display worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 60.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 20.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 278,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,352,000 after buying an additional 47,332 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $247.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.50.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

