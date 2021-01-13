Scout Investments Inc. Sells 941 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,019,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 879,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.47.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.