Scout Investments Inc. Takes $17.73 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 402,025 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,725,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 135.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,341.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.50, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.