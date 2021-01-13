Scout Investments Inc. Takes $19.41 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

TWLO opened at $375.15 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $375.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of -139.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

