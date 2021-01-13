Scout Investments Inc. Takes $21.39 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 458,826 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $21,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Southwest Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 253.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,544 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.96.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

