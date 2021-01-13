Scout Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,134 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $21,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

