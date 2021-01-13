Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 459,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after buying an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

KEYS stock opened at $146.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,341,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

