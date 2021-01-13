Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.99 ($84.69).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.20 ($87.29) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

G24 stock opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Wednesday. Scout24 AG has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

