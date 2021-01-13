Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Scry.info token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $763,066.82 and approximately $24,763.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

