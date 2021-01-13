Scrypta (LYRA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $315.00

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 383.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $918,924.51 and $315.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 190% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.85 or 0.00271699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,398,715 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,715 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

Buying and Selling Scrypta

Scrypta can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

