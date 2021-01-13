Scrypta (LYRA) Market Capitalization Tops $920,579.41

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 375.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 205.9% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $920,579.41 and $315.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00264193 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024978 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004152 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,398,715 coins and its circulating supply is 15,598,715 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

