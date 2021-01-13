SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 160,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 108,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SCVX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

