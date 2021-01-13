Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 58327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.66.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -311.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.18.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.