SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Down 13.2%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares dropped 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,862,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 826,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $39.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 19.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 155.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 155,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.