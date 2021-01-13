Seaport Global Securities Comments on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the year.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

AWK stock opened at $156.23 on Monday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

