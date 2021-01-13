Seaport Global Securities Comments on Essential Utilities, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

