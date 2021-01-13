SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47.40 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.62). Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 4,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

The firm has a market cap of £11.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

