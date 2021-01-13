Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Update

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 159.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

