SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the December 15th total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SLS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and is in various development phases as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer.

