Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.70.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 509,264 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

