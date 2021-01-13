Sentinel Chain (SENC) Market Capitalization Achieves $164,156.76

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Sentinel Chain has a total market capitalization of $164,156.76 and approximately $39,908.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

SENC is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

