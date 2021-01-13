Sentinel Market Capitalization Hits $13.08 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $111,927.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.