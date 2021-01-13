Sentinel Protocol (UPP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $987,053.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $987,053.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018379 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008209 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,512,615 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

