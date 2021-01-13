Sentivate (SNTVT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.95 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $291,301.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,442,164,335 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

