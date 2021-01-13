Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $15.66

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.66, but opened at $17.60. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 30 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.50). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

