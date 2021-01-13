Serum Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.02 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Serum has a total market cap of $82.02 million and approximately $135.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00004578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00110143 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00251748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00063073 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00060552 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

