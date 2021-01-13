Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 7.5%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 5,132,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,580,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.