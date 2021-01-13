Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Down 7.5%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 5,132,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,580,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The stock has a market cap of $191.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.
