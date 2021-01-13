Sessia Price Hits $0.0921 on Major Exchanges (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $831,670.84 and approximately $120,281.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 coins. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

