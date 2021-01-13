SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 156.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

SGL Carbon stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.70.

SGLFF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. AlphaValue cut SGL Carbon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

