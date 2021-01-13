SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 102.8% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 18,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $30.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

