SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 102.8% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 18,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.54. SGS has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $30.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGSOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

