Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff Sells 1,460 Shares

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zach Koff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shake Shack alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00.

Shares of SHAK opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $101.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after buying an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.