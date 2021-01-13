Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.57 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $101.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,530.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,732 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after buying an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

