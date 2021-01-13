Shard Price Down 35.9% Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Shard has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $774,865.27 and $208.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

