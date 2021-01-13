Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 3,331 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 297.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $34,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $501.71. 1,394,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.61 and its 200-day moving average is $441.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.