Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 127 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $891.87. The stock had a trading volume of 218,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,254. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $837.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.