Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 39,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,469,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $100.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

